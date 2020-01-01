Drag and drop expert-designed components or make your own. With Adalo you’re in complete control of the design.
Automatically add interactions and database configuration without any code... or if you’ve already got your API, Adalo can integrate with that.
With one click you can launch a truly native version of your app on the app stores for both iOS and Android.
After hiring designers and developers, most entrepreneurs don’t have any money left to iterate on their products, so they cross their fingers and hope. With Adalo, you’re in complete control to add, adjust, or even build a new app.
Our company is named after Ada Lovelace, widely considered to be the world’s first computer programmer. We hope to carry on her innovative spirit and usher in a new era where anyone can create computer programs and solve problems once thought to be impossible.